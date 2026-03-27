💬 Ask Derek Anything for March 23-April 5, 2026
It's Foreign Exchanges' discussion thread!
My apologies for not posting our usual AMA thread on Monday. But since I am going to be away from the newsletter next week anyway let’s treat this as a two week proposition.
Hello and welcome to “Ask Derek Anything,” Foreign Exchanges’ weekly AMA/discussion thread for paid subscribers! Here’s how this works: I’m here to answer your questions (briefly; pl…
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