💬 Ask Derek Anything for June 9-15, 2025
Welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly subscriber discussion thread!
PROGRAMMING NOTE: I have been under the weather for a couple of days now, so with your indulgence I am going to take the night off from the newsletter and we will double up with tomorrow’s roundup. Thanks for reading!
Hello and welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly subscriber discussion thread! Here’s how this works: I'm here to answer your questions (bri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.