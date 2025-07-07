💬 Ask Derek Anything for July 7-20, 2025
Welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly subscriber discussion thread!
Hello and welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly subscriber discussion thread! Here’s how this works: I'm here to answer your questions (briefly; please don't ask anything that would require 800 words to properly answer), respond to your comments, sympathize with your pain, etc., about any topic related to world affairs, history, US foreign policy, politi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.