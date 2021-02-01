Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

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Derek Davison
Feb 1, 2021

Hey folks, Derek here. As usual, if you've got questions for Daniel the comments section will be open for two weeks and he'll try to answer you sometime within that window. Thanks!

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Bee Estabrook
Feb 5, 2021

Thanks, Daniel. Fantastic analysis. What do you think the ideal end state is on China for this zombie liberalism? Assuming that China continues to develop into a world superpower, how will this form of zombie liberalism respond? I see three options or potentially three sequential structures for the relationship: (1) Zombie Liberals grow increasingly eager for a shooting war at least in rhetoric and possibly more, creating serious tension that escalates over time, (2) Zombie Liberals slowly morph into a cold war style mindset with separate spheres of influence and potential proxy conflicts, or (3) Some kind of peaceful transition where the US slides into the backseat while China rises as the new global hegemon. Do you see one or all of these in our future? Do you see one that I'm missing here?

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